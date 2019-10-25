Washington went 48-26-8 overall and 24-15-2 on the road a season ago. The Capitals recorded 478 assists on 274 total goals last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Canucks Injuries: None listed.
Capitals Injuries: None listed.
