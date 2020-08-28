The Canucks are 20-14-4 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver ranks seventh in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.
The Golden Knights are 23-14-3 in conference matchups. Vegas leads the NHL shooting 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.2 goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 27 goals and has 72 points. Horvat has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-19 in 41 games this season. Alex Tuch has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canucks: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.0 assists, 5.6 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.
Golden Knights: Averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed), Tyler Myers: out (shoulder).
Golden Knights: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.