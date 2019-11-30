The Canucks are 3-2-1 against the rest of their division. Vancouver leads the league with 28 power-play goals, led by Bo Horvat with six.

In their last meeting on Oct. 2, Edmonton won 3-2. Draisaitl recorded a team-high 3 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 48 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 32 assists. Connor McDavid has 10 goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 20 total assists and has recorded 31 points. J.T. Miller has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed).

Canucks Injuries: Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

