The Canucks are 12-9-3 in Western Conference play. Vancouver ranks sixth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes with 0.6.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 24 assists and has recorded 30 points this season. Eric Staal has recorded four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 20 goals and has 47 points. Tanner Pearson has totaled four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jason Zucker: day to day (lower body).

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.