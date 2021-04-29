Barzal was fined $2,000 by the NHL as a supplementary discipline for diving/embellishment early in the second period of the Islanders’ game against Washington last Thursday night. He was not penalized for the play during the game. It was the second time he was cited for the infraction. As per the collective bargaining agreement, he was issued a warning after a game against the Flyers on Jan. 30. The fine goes to the NHL Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.