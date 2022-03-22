Ottawa Senators’ Nick Holden (5) vies for control of the puck with New York Islanders’ Josh Bailey (12) and Kyle Palmieri (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)NEW YORK — Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves in his first shutout of the season, leading the New York Islanders to a 3-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.Scott Mayfield, Anders Lee and Zach Parise scored in the third period. Brock Nelson finished with three assists as the Islanders won for the sixth time in eight gamesWpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightVarlamov’s 35th career shutout included a key stop on Colin White in the final minute of the second period.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...