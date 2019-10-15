The 25-year-old Vasilevskiy improved to 8-1-2 in his career against Montreal.

Jeff Petry scored the lone goal for the Canadiens (2-2-2) while Carey Price stopped 19-of-22 shots in defeat.

The Canadiens came into the matchup with the league’s fourth-best offense, scoring four goals per game, but they could only get one past Vasilevskiy.

AD

MAPLE LEAFS 4, WILD 2

TORONTO — Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists and Toronto overcame a slow start and beat Minnesota.

Andreas Johnsson had a goal and an assist, and Auston Matthews and John Tavares also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.

AD

Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly added four assists in the second period, tying a franchise record for assists in a period of a regular-season game set by Rick Vaive on March 12, 1984.

Luke Kunin and Gerald Mayhew scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk stopped 30 shots for the Wild, who were coming off a 2-0 win at Ottawa on Monday.

COYOTES 4, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Christian Dvorak scored a pair of goals and Arizona beat Winnipeg.

AD

The Coyotes had lost 10 straight games in Winnipeg, since the Jets franchise moved from Atlanta in 2011.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists for Arizona and Conor Garland also scored. Oliver Ekman-Larsson finished with two assists.

Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves for the Coyotes. He has allowed two goals or less in 11 straight games, tying the franchise record set by Nikolai Khabibulin.

AD

Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist and extended his point streak to five games with his team-leading fourth goal of the season for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg, and Josh Morrissey had a pair of assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for the Jets.

___More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD