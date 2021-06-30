Price was at his best on two successful penalty kills after the Canadiens streak ended at 32 late in Game 1. He also was fortunate when playoff leading goal-scorer Brayden Point missed the net high and wide off a rush just after Vasilevskiy’s save on Suzuki.
Tampa Bay killed off the first half of defenseman Ryan McDonagh’s double minor for high-sticking Philipp Danault with 1:32 remaing on the rest of it at the start of the second.
The first goal matters so much for the Canadiens, who play a different style when leading. They are 11-2 this postseason when scoring first.
Montreal’s penalty kill benefitted from the return of forward Joel Armia, who missed the series opener after a brief stint in NHL COVID protocol.
Tough forward Brendan Gallagher, whose forehead was bloodied on a takedown Monday night, blocked a shot at 5-on-5 for the Canadiens without a stick early in Game 2.
