Vegas went 18-8-3 in Pacific Division action and 19-20-2 on the road a season ago. The Golden Knights scored 246 total goals last season while collecting 395 assists.

Friday’s meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-1.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: day to day (personal), Kevin Labanc: day to day (upper body), Timo Meier: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights Injuries: Cody Eakin: day to day (upper body), Nate Schmidt: out (lower body).

