Nashville Predators (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (4-2-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas finished 43-32-7 overall and 28-19-3 in Western Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.2 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes per game.

Nashville went 27-21-2 in Western Conference play and 22-15-4 on the road during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Predators recorded seven shutouts last season while compiling a .914 save percentage.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

Predators Injuries: Rocco Grimaldi: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

