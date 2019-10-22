Vegas went 43-32-7 overall and 28-19-3 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.2 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.
Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD