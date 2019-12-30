The Ducks are 9-10-2 in Western Conference play. Anaheim serves 12.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 27, Anaheim won 4-3. Cam Fowler recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 24 assists and has recorded 40 points this season. Stone has recorded four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Jakob Silfverberg has recorded 26 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 13 assists for the Ducks. Rickard Rakell has recorded two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

Ducks: Rickard Rakell: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

