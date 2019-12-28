The Coyotes are 7-3-3 against the rest of their division. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Jakob Chychrun leads the team averaging 0.7.

Vegas took down Arizona 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 38 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 22 assists. Mark Stone has totaled 13 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 12 goals and has 17 points. Nick Schmaltz has collected nine assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

Coyotes: Conor Garland: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

