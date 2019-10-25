Colorado finished 22-20-8 in Western Conference games and 17-16-8 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche scored 3.2 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.
Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: out (lower body).
