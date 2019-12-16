The Wild are 8-9-2 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is fifth in the league shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.5 shots per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pacioretty has recorded 34 total points while scoring 15 goals and collecting 19 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Zach Parise leads the Wild with 13 goals and has recorded 19 points. Eric Staal has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (upper body), Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

Wild: Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

