The Islanders are 15-10-2 on the road. New York has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

New York defeated Vegas 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 37 assists and has recorded 57 points this season. Shea Theodore has totaled two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 21 goals and has recorded 45 points. Josh Bailey has recorded nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.