Cody Glass, the first-ever draft selection in Golden Knights franchise history, played in one game during the postseason after appearing in 27 during the regular season. Glass was taken sixth overall in the 2017 draft, seven selections higher than Nick Suzuki, whom Vegas took 13th and who was part of the deal that brought Max Pacioretty in and who shined for the Canadiens in the semifinals. But Glass didn’t appear to be part of DeBoer’s system and could also be packaged into a deal to land a more established center.