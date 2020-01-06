The Penguins have gone 9-7-2 away from home. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Bryan Rust with 17.

Vegas beat Pittsburgh 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-11 in 16 games played this season. Jonathan Marchessault has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Rust leads the Penguins with a plus-18 in 28 games played this season. Evgeni Malkin has recorded nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Eakin: out (upper body), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: Justin Schultz: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

