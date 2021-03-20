The Golden Knights are 21-6-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas is sixth in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 16.
The teams meet for the second straight game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 13 goals and has 19 points. Anze Kopitar has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 16 goals and has 30 points. Mark Stone has 13 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.
Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.
INJURIES: Kings: None listed.
Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo: out (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson: day to day (undisclosed).
