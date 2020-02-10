The Golden Knights are 11-5-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas has given up 38 power-play goals, killing 79% of opponent chances.

Vegas took down Minnesota 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Staal has recorded 40 total points while scoring 17 goals and adding 23 assists for the Wild. Kevin Fiala has collected four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 33 total assists and has recorded 53 points. Paul Stastny has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.