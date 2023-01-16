Verhaeghe powers Panthers to 4-1 win over struggling Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday for their third win in four games.
Florida moved percentage points ahead of Buffalo into fourth place in the Atlantic Division with the win in the opener of a three-game road trip against Atlantic Division opponents.
Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres, who have lost four of their last five games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots.
Tkachuk fed Verhaeghe for his 20th goal of the season with 1:38 remaining in the third period.
Former Sabre Sam Reinhart set up Lundell on a 2-on-1 to give the Panthers a three-goal lead 34 seconds into the third period.
Bennett scored his 10th goal of the season to make it 2-0 at 8:04 into the second period. Verhaeghe’s backhand pass to Tkachuk bounced back to a wide-open Bennett in the right circle.
Montour put the Panthers ahead four minutes in the first period when he crashed the net and knocked in a rebound. The former Sabres defenseman has eight goals this season.
Tuch’s 21st goal of the season with 8:33 remaining in the third period spoiled Bobrovsky’s bid for a second shutout this season.
ROSTER MOVES
Panthers: Called up forward Grigori Denisenko after placing Zac Dalpe on waivers Saturday.
Sabres: Loaned forward Peyton Krebs to the minors in a paper transaction to create roster spot for Luukonen’s recall.
UP NEXT
Panthers: At Toronto on Tuesday night.
Sabres: At Chicago on Tuesday night.
