Even if those guys — star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin — are unavailable at the moment while recovering from wrist (Crosby) and knee (Malkin) surgeries. Their absence, however, helped open the door for Boyle. The Penguins could use an intimidating presence to make them more difficult to play against, and the 6-foot-6, 245-pound Boyle is well aware that is the one component he will always bring to the ice no matter where he suits up.