“We don’t leave a man behind, Thorburn said at the time. ”Everyone’s part of the group, part of something special. Just feels like everyone had a part in it.”
In his announcement through the NHL Players’ Association, Thorburn thanked teammates for taking him on a “journey of a lifetime.”
“It was an unbelievable ride with a storybook ending,” he said. “To finish my hockey career with the St. Louis Blues and finally get an opportunity to lift the Stanley Cup over my head, I could not have scripted a better way to go out.”
Thorburn was selected 50th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2001 draft and made his debut for them in 2005. He played 801 regular-season games for the Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets and Blues. He also skated in four playoff games with Winnipeg in 2015.
The 37-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, finishes with 53 goals and 81 assists for 134 points. As a 6-foot-3 tough guy, Thorburn had 968 penalty minutes during his NHL career.
