J.T. Miller put Vancouver ahead with his 10th goal midway through the first period, but Demko couldn’t make it stand. He made 32 saves.

Miller took advantage of a turnover deep in the Flyers zone by whipping a wrist shot that beat Hart to the stick side.

AD

The Flyers countered 5:54 into the second when Voracek corralled a loose puck in Vancouver’s zone and sent it over to Couturier.

Vancouver didn’t get many scoring chances in the final two periods, but Hart made a pad save on Josh Leivo with 17.4 seconds left in the third.

AD

NOTES: Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Gostisbehere has been one of Philadelphia’s most heralded defensemen over the past few years, but currently stands at a minus-5 for the season and hasn’t recorded a goal since Oct. 26. ... Philadelphia had a 26-7 edge in shots in the final two periods.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Play at Columbus on Wednesday night.

Canucks: Visit Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD