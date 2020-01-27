Braden Holtby made 31 saves and improved to 14-2-2 in his career against Montreal.

Jeff Petry and Dale Weise scored for the Canadiens, who began the night 10 points out of a playoff spot. Carey Price stopped 37 shots.

STARS 3, LIGHTNING 2, OT

DALLAS — Jamie Benn scored his second goal 2:07 into overtime and Dallas beat Tampa Bay.

Steven Stamkos had both goals for Tampa Bay, including the tying score with 1:26 left in regulation.

Benn got the winner after a turnover by Brayden Point, who then appeared to grab the Stars captain from behind before his backhander past All-Star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made 32 saves.

Ben Bishop, who Vasilevskiy passed last month for the most games in goal for Tampa Bay, stopped 23 shots.

Denis Gurianov also scored for Dallas.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead Toronto over Nashville.

Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews also scored and Frederik Andersen made 34 saves for the Maple Leafs, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Mikael Granlund and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville, which has lost of three of four.

DEVILS 4, SENATORS 3, SO

OTTAWA, Ontario — Kyle Palmieri tied it late in the third period, and Nikita Gusev and Jack Hughes scored in the shootout to lift New Jersey over Ottawa.

Damon Severson and Kevin Rooney also scored in regulation for the Devils, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Mackenzie Blackwood, making his first start since Jan. 9, stopped 35 shots.

Tyler Ennis, Vladislav Namestnikov and Chris Tierney scored for Ottawa. Marcus Hogberg had 50 saves through overtime, but gave up two goals on two shots in the tiebreaker.

