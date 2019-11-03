Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary, and Cam Talbot finished with 28 saves. The Flames finished 2-2-0 on a four-game road trip.

The night began with the Capitals honoring the Washingon Nationals for their baseball championship. Several Nationals players, including outfielder Adam Eaton were on the ice with their World Series trophy.

BLACKHAWKS 3, DUCKS 2, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Patrick Kane scored 24 second into overtime off a pass from Jonathan Toews and Chicago beat Anaheim.

Rookie Adam Boqvist scored his first career NHL goal and Alex DeBrincat scored on a two-man advantage as the Blackhawks spoiled the 1,000th career game of Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf.

Sam Steel and Nick Ritchie scored for Anaheim. Ryan Miller had 34 saves.

Toews, stopped in traffic shortly after overtime began, spun around and slipped a cross-ice pass to Kane, who lifted the puck over the shoulder of Miller for the winner.

Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner made 36 saves in the victory as Chicago won for just the second time in eight games. The Blackhawks also became the last Western Conference team to win a game on the road.

