Duncan Keith scored the only goal for Chicago, which remained four points behind Nashville for the fourth spot in the Central Division.

Michael Rasmussen scored into an empty net for the Red Wings, who have a three-game winning streak for the first time this season.

Chicago hit the post twice in rapid succession during one first-period sequence, and Keith eventually gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead, taking a cross-ice pass from Alex DeBrincat and scoring from the left circle.

Stecher tied it in the second when his seemingly harmless shot from behind the right circle hit Kevin Lankinen’s blocker and bounced over the goalie and in.

Vrana then put the Red Wings ahead immediately after serving a bench minor for too many men on the ice. When he came out of the box, he took a pass from Gustav Lindstrom and was in alone for his 12th goal of the season.

Stecher capped Detroit’s three-goal second period, tucking the puck into an open net with Lankinen out of position after a nice pass from Danny DeKeyser.

Rasmussen’s goal came with 1:26 left in the game.

Thomas Greiss had 24 saves for the Red Wings.

NOTES: Vrana played 16:57. That’s more ice time than he had in any of his last nine games with the Capitals. ... Detroit won for only the second time in seven meetings with Chicago this season.

