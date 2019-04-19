Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Washington Capitals (48-26-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes in game five of the Eastern Conference first round with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 2-1.

The Capitals are 19-7-2 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks fifth in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Hurricanes have gone 22-16-3 away from home. Carolina has scored 44 power-play goals, converting on 17.8 percent of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 89 total points, scoring 51 goals and collecting 38 assists. Nicklas Backstrom has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 55 total assists and has collected 76 points. Warren Foegele has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), Michal Kempny: out indefinitely (lower body).

Hurricanes Injuries: Micheal Ferland: out (upper body), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Calvin de Haan: out (upper body), Andrei Svechnikov: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

