The Jets are 16-13-2 in road games. Winnipeg has converted on 20.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 39 power-play goals.
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 42 goals and has totaled 59 points. T.J. Oshie has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Washington.
Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 30 goals and has 63 points. Patrik Laine has recorded 12 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.
Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.
INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.
Jets: Josh Morrissey: day to day (upper body).
