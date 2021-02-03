Washington went 41-20-8 overall and 11-12-2 in division action a season ago. The Capitals scored 236 total goals last season averaging 3.4 per game.
The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Colin Blackwell: out (upper body), Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper body), Brendan Smith: day to day (upper body).
Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Conor Sheary: day to day (lower body), Lars Eller: day to day (upper body), Justin Schultz: day to day (face).
