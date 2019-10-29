Washington finished 48-26-8 overall and 33-14-5 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Capitals scored 3.3 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.
The teams face off for the second time this season. The Capitals won the last matchup 4-3.
Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body).
Capitals Injuries: None listed.
