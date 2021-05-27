The sale topped the online company’s previous high for a hockey card. In December, Heritage sold a Gretzky card from Professional Sports Authenticator for $1.29 million, the first hockey card to exceed $1 million.
The known record for a sports card sale came this year when a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball rookie card sold for $5.2 million through PWCC Marketplace.
A four-time Stanley Cup winner, Gretzky retired from the NHL in 1999 with a record 894 goals, 1,963 assists and 2,857 points. He left his job as an Oilers executive this week to become a hockey television analyst for Turner Sports.
