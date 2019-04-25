BASKETBALL

HOUSTON — James Harden scored 26 points and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Utah Jazz 100-93 on Wednesday night to win their first-round playoff series 4-1.

The Rockets advanced to the Western Conference semifinals for the third straight season and will face the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers-Golden State Warriors series.

WACO, Texas — National champion Baylor has accepted an invitation to visit the White House next week.

The school said Wednesday that coach Kim Mulkey and the Lady Bears are scheduled to be in Washington on Monday to celebrate their third national championship. They are expected to visit with President Donald Trump.

Mulkey and her team also visited the White House after the previous national titles, meeting with President George W. Bush in 2005 and President Barack Obama in 2012.

Baylor beat Notre Dame 82-81 on April 7.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Joe Legerski is retiring as Wyoming women’s basketball coach, ending a 16-year run with the Cowgirls.

The athletic department announced the decision Wednesday.

The 61-year-old Legerski steps downs as the winningest coach in program history, going 314-186. He led the Cowgirls to the 2007 Women’s National Invitation Tournament championship and the school’s only NCAA Tournament appearance the following year.

HOCKEY

WASHINGTON — Jordan Staal tied it in the third period, Brock McGinn scored in the second overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes stormed back to stun the Washington Capitals 4-3 in Game 7 on Wednesday night to eliminate the defending Stanley Cup champions.

McGinn dived to prevent a goal in the final minutes of regulation and then scored 11:05 into the second extra period, and Petr Mrazek made 34 saves to continue an upset-heavy first round of the NHL playoffs. Carolina had the first nine shots of the first OT and 11 of 15 total, with coach Rod Brind’Amour’s group showing it had plenty left in the tank.

Carolina now faces former Capitals coach Barry Trotz and the New York Islanders in the second round starting Friday in Brooklyn.

FOOTBALL

OLATHE, Kan. — A county prosecutor declined to charge Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill with a crime Wednesday in a domestic incident that involved his fiance and their 3-year-old child.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe acknowledged that “we believe a crime has occurred, however, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed this crime.”

Police were called to the Kansas City-area home of Hill and Crystal Espinal twice last month, and investigators determined their child had been injured the second time. Howe said the child was placed in protective care and that there will be “a continued involvement by state officials.”

The Chiefs issued a comment late Wednesday acknowledging the district attorney’s decision but declining further comment, citing the ongoing investigation by the Department for Children and Families.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reiterated repeatedly during an eventful offseason that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains the team’s unquestioned leader. They’ve handed him a new deal to prove it.

The Steelers and the two-time Super Bowl winner agreed to terms on a contract extension Wednesday that will keep Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season. Roethlisberger had been set to enter the final year of a contract he signed in 2015. He figures to get a significant pay bump over the $12 million he was due (with a $23 million cap hit) in 2019.

The deal gives Pittsburgh some stability going forward after the high-profile departures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have picked up the fifth-year option on Ezekiel Elliott’s rookie contract, keeping the star running back with the club at least through 2020.

The two-time NFL rushing champion is set to make $3.9 million this season and $9.1 million in his fifth year unless Elliott and the team agree on a contract before then. The Cowboys have said they want a long-term deal with the fourth overall pick from the 2016 draft.

BASEBALL

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs say ace left-hander Jon Lester is set to start Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers after being sidelined because of a strained left hamstring.

Manager Joe Maddon says the veteran will be limited to about 75-80 pitches in his first outing since April 8, when he was hurt running the bases in the home opener against Pittsburgh. Lester is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three starts.

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will promote top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before Friday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Manager Charlie Montoyo announced the move after Toronto lost to San Francisco 4-0 on Wednesday. The Blue Jays are off Thursday.

Guerrero, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, missed the start of the season after an oblique injury in spring training.

Guerrero hit .367 with three homers and eight RBIs in eight games at Triple-A.

Toronto has yet to announce a corresponding roster move.

NEW YORK — Pitcher Gio González and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a one-year contract guaranteeing the 33-year-old left-hander $2 million.

That’s according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced.

González was 10-11 with a 4.21 ERA last season for Washington and Milwaukee, which acquired him on Aug. 31. He was 3-0 in five starts for the Brewers down the stretch.

GOLF

Masters champion Tiger Woods plans to compete in Japan for the first time in 13 years.

Woods said Wednesday night on Twitter that he is excited to be playing in the inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan, which he describes as one of his favorite countries. The tournament will be Oct. 24-27 at Accordia Golf Chiba Narashino Country Club.

The tournament is co-sanctioned with the Japan Golf Tour. It has a 78-man field competing for a $9.75 million purse.

Woods last played in Japan in 2006 at the Dunlop Phoenix, where he lost in a playoff to Padraig Harrington. He won the Dunlop Phoenix the previous two years, and in 2001 teamed with David Duval as the United States won the World Cup.

SOCCER

NEW YORK — Major League Soccer has increased New York Red Bulls midfielder Kaku’s suspension from one to three games and fined him for reckless conduct for kicking the ball into the sideline stands.

The league announced the increased penalties Wednesday.

Kaku initially received a red card and an automatic one-game suspension for the incident late in the Red Bulls’ game against Sporting Kansas City on April 14. He served the one-game ban Saturday against New England.

