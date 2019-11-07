The Wild are 3-6-1 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has given up eight power-play goals, killing 83% of opponent chances.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has recorded 14 total points while scoring five goals and collecting nine assists for the Sharks. Evander Kane has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

AD

AD

Eric Staal leads the Wild with five goals and has 11 points. Mats Zuccarello has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Melker Karlsson: day to day (upper body), Dylan Gambrell: out (upper-body).

Wild Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD