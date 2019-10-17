Vancouver finished 21-21-8 in Western Conference play and 15-20-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Canucks recorded one shutout last season while compiling a .905 save percentage.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Blues Injuries: Robert Thomas: day to day (upper body).
Canucks Injuries: Tyler Motte: out (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
