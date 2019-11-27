The Oilers are 7-5-3 in Western Conference play. Edmonton is sixth in the NHL shooting 10.9% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.2 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 14, Edmonton won 6-2. Connor McDavid recorded a team-high 6 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 33 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 19 assists. Andre Burakovsky has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 18 goals and has recorded 47 points. Leon Draisaitl has totaled 21 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Avalanche: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

