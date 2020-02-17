The Devils are 12-16-0 on the road. New Jersey averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 23 goals, adding 33 assists and recording 56 points. Zach Sanford has collected 12 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 22 goals and has recorded 41 points. Damon Severson has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Blues: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

