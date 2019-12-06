The Maple Leafs have gone 6-9-0 away from home. Toronto has scored 16 power-play goals, converting on 19% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 7, St. Louis won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with 14 goals, adding 11 assists and totaling 25 points. David Perron has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 16 goals and has 31 points. John Tavares has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

