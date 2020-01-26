The Blues are 21-5-4 in conference games. St. Louis is seventh in the NHL shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.2 goals on 30.2 shots per game.

St. Louis took down Vancouver 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettersson leads the Canucks with 51 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 30 assists. Bo Horvat has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

David Perron leads the Blues with 49 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 28 assists. Alex Pietrangelo has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: day to day (lower-body).

