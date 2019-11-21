The Flames are 5-8-3 in Western Conference play. Calgary averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, St. Louis won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has recorded 20 total points while scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists for the Blues. Alex Pietrangelo has totaled two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 10 goals and has recorded 20 points. Sean Monahan has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (wrist).

Flames Injuries: T.J. Brodie: out indefinitely (undisclosed).

