The Blackhawks are 7-10-3 against Central Division teams. Chicago has allowed 33 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent opportunities.
In their last meeting on Dec. 14, St. Louis won 4-3. Tyler Bozak scored two goals for the Blues.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Sanford leads the Blues with a plus-14 in 50 games played this season. Colton Parayko has scored five goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with a plus-six in 62 games played this season. Dominik Kubalik has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blues: Tyler Bozak: day to day (lower body).
Blackhawks: Zack Smith: out (left hand), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
