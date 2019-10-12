Winnipeg finished 13-12-1 in Central Division action and 22-18-1 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Jets recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .911 save percentage.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Blackhawks Injuries: Calvin de Haan: day to day (lower body).
Jets Injuries: None listed.
