The 30-year-old Ellis was traded to the Flyers on Saturday for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick, and concerns were raised in Philly that the team acquired damaged goods. Because of the NHL’s murky injury reporting rules, the Predators only listed Ellis out with an upper-body injury after he was hurt in a Feb. 28 game. At some point, stories emerged that Ellis — going into the third year of an eight-year contract worth $6.25 million a year through the 2026-27 season — had an injured shoulder and needed surgery.