Wild beat Senators 4-2 for fifth straight win

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists as the Minnesota Wild held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Sunday for their fifth straight win.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist and Jared Spurgeon and Frederick Gaudreau also scored for the Wild. Sam Steel had two assists and Filip Gustavsson stopped 25 shots against his former team.