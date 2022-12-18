Wild beat Senators 4-2 for fifth straight win

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists as the Minnesota Wild held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Sunday for their fifth straight win.
Mark Kastelic and Claude Giroux scored for the Senators, who snapped a four-game winning streak. Anton Forsberg had 19 saves.
HURRICANES 3, PENGUINS 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jordan Staal scored with 6:27 remaining as Carolina snapped Pittsburgh’s seven-game winning streak.
Derek Stepan and Brady Skjei both had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who stretched their points streak to 11 games. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, a rookie appearing for the eighth time in nine games, stopped 24 shots.
Rickard Rakell and Brock McGinn scored for the Penguins. Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.
___
