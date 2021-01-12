Foligno has been playing right wing on the third line with Jordan Greenway and Joel Eriksson Ek in training camp this month with the Wild, who open at Los Angeles on Thursday.
Foligno was acquired by Minnesota from Buffalo in a trade for Jason Pominville and Marco Scandella on June 30, 2017. He played six seasons for the Sabres, his hometown team.
