“His intangibles are some of the things that make him different. He is a leader. He’s a big personality. He’s one of the guys who keeps our room loose, but he also has the ability to hold guys’ hands to the fire,” general manager Bill Guerin said. “I’ve been clear with Marcus: That’s a big reason we value him, as well as his play.”
Foligno has been playing right wing on the third line with Jordan Greenway and Joel Eriksson Ek in training camp this month with the Wild, who open at Los Angeles on Thursday.
He was acquired by Minnesota from Buffalo in a deal for Jason Pominville and Marco Scandella on June 30, 2017, after playing six seasons for the Sabres, his hometown team. The trade served as a bit of a wakeup call to continue to evolve and mature his game.
“When you get a chance, you have to take it and you have to run with it,” Foligno said, “and that’s something I believe I’ve done here in Minnesota and want to keep continuing to do.”
