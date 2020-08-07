The Wild are 22-17-3 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.2 goals on 30.1 shots per game.
The Canucks are 20-14-4 in conference games. Vancouver is second in the Western Conference recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.
TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Soucy leads the Wild with a plus-16 in 55 games this season. Kevin Fiala has nine goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-16 in 68 games this season. J.T. Miller has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.
Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.
INJURIES: Wild: None listed.
Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.