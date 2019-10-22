ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk left Tuesday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers after being injured early in the second period.

Dubnyk was upended after Minnesota’s Ryan Donato fell to the ice while battling the Oilers’ Brandon Manning. Dubnyk tried to leap over both sliding players, but fell hard on his backside and appeared to hit the back of his head on the ice.