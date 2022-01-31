Greenway made his debut with the Wild four years ago, when he became the first hockey player to participate in the Olympics, the NCAA tournament and the NHL playoffs all in the same season. He also became the first player in Wild history to record his first career goal in the playoffs.
Greenway, a 2015 second-round draft pick who played for Boston University, has 30 goals and 68 assists in 243 regular season games with Minnesota.
The Wild, who play Wednesday at Chicago, are 8-0-1 in their last nine games.
___
