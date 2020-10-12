The 24-year-old gets a two-way deal for the 2020-21 season ($700,000 in the NHL and $250,000 in the AHL) and a one-way contract for 2021-22 at $750,000.
Last week, the Wild traded goalie Devan Dubnyk to San Jose and signed goalie Cam Talbot to a three-year, $11 million contract. Kahkonen will enter training camp behind Talbot and Alex Stalock on the depth chart.
The Wild signed their other notable restricted free agent on Saturday, giving forward Jordan Greenway a two-year, $4.2 million deal.
___
More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.